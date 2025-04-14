Delhi's old car no fuel policy to kick in soon, most petrol pumps install cameras to scan vehicles

Delhi government has been taking a plethora of measures to tackle the city's menacing air pollution move. Several of these measures are directed to the transport sector. One such move is stopping sales of fuel for the overage vehicles in the city, under which, petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years will not get fuel from any fuel station in the national capital.

Delhi government initially planned to implement the rule from April 1. However, with the necessary infrastructure and technology yet to be fully deployed, the government is expecting to enforce the rule by the end of April 2025. Meanwhile, 372 petrol pumps and 105 CNG refilling stations in Delhi have installed cameras and systems to detect the age of the vehicles, based on which the fuel sales will take place, once the ‘no fuel for overage vehicles’ policy to curb air pollution kicks in.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

News agency PTI has reported that the remaining fuel stations in the city will install the system within the next 10-15 days. "We have completed device installation at 477 fuel refilling stations and only 23 are left. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa are closely monitoring the process. A full rollout will happen by the end of this month," the report has quoted an environment department official.

In March this year, the Delhi government unveiled its plans that fuel pumps in the national capital will not provide petrol and diesel to vehicles older than 15 and 10 years, respectively. This means the overage vehicles' owners will not be able to purchase fuel from about 500 fuel refilling stations in Delhi. This move aims to curb vehicular emissions and put a check on air pollution in the city which remains a persistent challenge for the residents.

No fuel for overage vehicles: How the system will work

To implement the 'no fuel for overage vehicles' policy, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are being installed at fuel stations across the city. These cameras will capture the image of the registration plate of the vehicles and identify the age of vehicles based on their registration year.

These cameras linked with an artificial intelligence-based system will also detect whether a vehicle has a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate. If a vehicle is flagged as overage or non-compliant with pollution norms, petrol pump attendants will be alerted and fuel refilling will be denied.

The Delhi government's decision aligns with a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi. A 2014 National Green Tribunal order prohibits parking of vehicles aged over 15 years in public areas.

In 2024, the Delhi government issued detailed guidelines for handling end-of-life vehicles, stating that such vehicles could only be released from impoundment if owners either shifted them to private premises or registered them in another state after taking necessary approvals.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: