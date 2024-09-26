How to take care of your car post-monsoon. Key maintenance tips you should know

As we are approaching the end of the monsoon season in India, our cars demand special post-monsoon maintenance. Monsoon in India brings some unique challenges for car owners across the country. These challenges include excessive moisture, high humidity, rough patches and potholes on the road, waterlogging, mud, grime etc. All these take their toll on a car's appearance. Not only that, the performance of a vehicle too gets impacted due to these throughout the season and even after that.

In short, monsoon comes as a double-edged sword for the cars and their owners. While right before the monsoon and throughout the season, taking care of the car is necessary, it is always important to inspect the car after the monsoon is over and take some extra care.

Here are some key tips you should follow to take care of your car after the monsoon is over.