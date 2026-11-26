The Delhi government will install 540 public electric vehicle (EV) chargers at 180 locations across the capital under the Centre’s PM E-DRIVE scheme. The project is estimated to cost ₹62 crore. Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), the nodal agency for public charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, has begun selecting operators to install and run the facilities. Each site will get a 12 kW charger with two guns for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, a 60 kW unit with two guns for electric four-wheelers and N1 goods carriers up to 3.5 tonnes, and a 120 kW fast charger with two guns. The Ministry of Heavy Industries has approved the configuration.

The 180 sites are split into two packages of 90. The first will primarily cover western and northern Delhi, while the second will cover southern, eastern and New Delhi. Central Delhi's shortlisted sites include six around Inderlok, Pratap Nagar, Shahi Idgah and Kamla Market-LNJP Hospital, and two at Rajghat.

EV registration deadlines

The Delhi EV Policy 2026 mandates that only electric L5 three-wheelers and electric N1 goods carriers will be eligible for new registrations from January 1, 2027. Electric two-wheelers will follow from April 1, 2028. The policy also provides purchase and scrapping incentives and exemptions from road tax and registration fees. Separately, the Commission for Air Quality Management has set a target of 32,062 EV charging points in Delhi by December 2029.

National charging policy

Under the Ministry of Power's 2024 guidelines, setting up public EV charging stations is a de-licensed activity. Individuals and organisations can establish stations if they meet technical and performance standards set by the ministry, the Central Electricity Authority or state authorities.

PM E-DRIVE has an outlay of ₹10,900 crore over two years, including ₹2,000 crore for public fast chargers. It offers an 80 per cent capital subsidy for the upstream electrical infrastructure required at these stations. The scheme targets 22,100 fast chargers of 60 kW and above for electric four-wheelers, with about 18,900 in cities and 3,200 on highways. It will also support city fast chargers for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and 1,800 chargers of 240 kW and above for electric buses and trucks. Around 1,600 of the latter will be on highways and 200 in cities.

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