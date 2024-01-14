HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Facing Severe Air Quality Again, Grap 3 Restrictions Reimposed

Delhi facing severe air quality again, GRAP 3 restrictions reimposed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2024, 13:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles have been banned from plying in Delhi-NCR due to the severe air pollution level.
Vehicles
BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles have been banned from plying in Delhi-NCR due to the severe air pollution level. (PTI)
Vehicles
BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles have been banned from plying in Delhi-NCR due to the severe air pollution level.

Delhi is facing severe air quality due to environmental pollution again, which propelled the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reimpose restrictions under the third stage of anti-pollution measures GRAP. Due to this move, the plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles in the Delhi-NCR has been banned alongside the banning of all non-essential construction works in the national capital region.

The anti-pollution panel has stated that the CAQM sub-committee for the operationalization of GRAP called an emergency meeting on Sunday morning in view of the sudden deterioration of the air quality of Delhi-NCR from Saturday evening. The sub-committee has decided to invoke an eight-point action plan as per Stage III of the revised GRAP in the entire national capital region with immediate effect.

The air quality in Delhi deteriorated to severe for the first time in 2024 due to the low temperatures owing to the cold wave. The low wind speed over the last 48 hours has further accelerated the pollution level in the national capital, which prompted the CAQM to reimpose restrictions on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
3 kWh 90 kmph 101 km
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Simple Energy Dot One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy Dot One
3.7 kWh 105 kmph 151 km
₹99,999
Compare
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
4 kWh 120 kmph 195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser
55 Ah 100 Kmph 120.0
₹ 1 Lakhs
View Details
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
97.2 cc 87 kmph 80.6 kmpl
₹ 75,141 - 76,486
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15
155.0 cc 130 kmph 56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

This is the third time, CAQM has imposed such measures this winter, effectively banning BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel four-wheelers from plying in the national capital region including cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida. Under this restriction, the heavily overloaded trucks, BS3 and BS4 emission norm-compliant light motor vehicles have been banned from plying in the region during the previous instances.

Besides the severe air pollution level, Delhi is also reeling under the severe cold conditions as the minimum temperature in the city has dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest this winter. Affecting vehicular movement is the dense fog as well, which is bringing down the visibility for the motorists significantly.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2024, 13:14 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi Pollution

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.