Delhi govt fines 162 four-wheelers violating GRAP III restrictions

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2023, 15:46 PM
The Delhi Transport Department's enforcement teams on Saturday slapped a fine of 20,000 on the owners of 162 cars/ SUVs for violating GRAP III restrictions imposed in the city in the view of hazardous levels of air pollution prevailing. GRAP III stands for Graded Response Action Plan stage III restrictions, which include a ban on operation of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel four-wheelers.

Delhi
Commuters make their way along a road amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 5, 2023. (AFP)
Delhi
Commuters make their way along a road amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 5, 2023.

Enforcement teams have been deployed across the national capital in shifts, with focus on 13 pollution hotspots - Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla, Punjabi Bagh, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Mayapuri and Anand Vihar. As many as 84 such teams are spread across these areas for enforcement of restrictions related to four wheelers while 30 such teams are targeting two-wheelers round the clock.

Delhi puts a ban on these vehicles. Check if yours is on the list

These enforcement teams are further being supervised by nine teams led by inspectors. Eighteen enforcement teams are deployed on border areas around hotspots to monitor overloaded trucks, heavy vehicles, and BS 3 and BS 4 light motor vehicles. Additionally, sixteen other teams are working in shift of 4 PM to 12 AM, to tackle the congestion due to inter-state buses and other vehicles at major choke points.

Further, 41 teams have been deployed on identified 22 stretches of the Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road in two shifts to monitor and catch offending vehicles while 39 motorcycle patrolling teams have been deployed from 9 AM to 6 PM for enforcing PUCC violations.

Amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, only BS 4 emission standards-compliant light motor vehicles, electric vehicles, CNG vehicles, including buses are allowed to ply on the national capital's roads. So far, 301 overloaded trucks have been impounded while 3,683 vehicle owners have been challaned for not having pollution under check, as per the officials.

Additionally, 340 buses were impounded for different violations and 4,031 challans were issued to owners for parking violations.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2023, 15:44 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi pollution

