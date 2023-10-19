Rohit Sharma issues multiple fines for driving at over 200 kmph: Report

Cricketer and Team India captain Rohit Sharma has been reportedly issued multiple fines after he was found guilty of driving recklessly on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently. It is reported that Rohit was on his way to Pune to join fellow team members ahead of the India vs Bangladesh match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

According to a report in Pune Mirror, Rohit was slapped with three fines after traffic officials found him driving at lightning speed. The 36-year-old explosive batsman was allegedly rushing in his Lamborghini at around 200 kmph and even touched 215 kmph at a point in time. While the date of the incident is not known, it is being speculated that it took place on either Monday or Tuesday, earlier in this week.

Multiple reports state that while Rohit had arrived in Pune with his fellow Team India teammates, he had returned to be with his family in Mumbai on Monday which was a rest day for the cricketers.

Speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is a six-lane highway between the two major cities in the state of Maharashtra. It covers a total distance of around 94 kilometeres and was opened for public use in 2002. But while it has brought down travel time between the two cities significantly, it has also seen numerous - and unfortunate - incidents where people have been injured or even lost their lives due to high speed and/or rash driving.

