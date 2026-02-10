CM Rekha Gupta flags off 272 new low-floor EV buses in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday flagged off 272 new low-floor electric buses in the national capital. The flag-off ceremony marked the first phase of a larger rollout of 950 electric buses under the CESL (Convergence Energy Services Limited) tender.

The ceremony was held at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, in the presence of Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, Transport Commissioner Niharika Singh, DTC Managing Director Jitender Yadav, and other senior officials.

The electric buses, supplied by SWITCH Mobility, will be deployed in phases across key depots in the city, including Okhla Srinivas Puri (SNP) Depot, Grand Trunk Road Depot and Rajghat Bus Terminal. Ohm Global Mobility will support operational deployment and service readiness of the fleet as it is integrated into Delhi’s public transport network.

Focus on accessibility and commuter comfort

The SWITCH EiV12 low-floor electric buses feature ultra-low entry with kneeling and tilting functions to aid easy boarding. Accessibility features include manual or automated wheelchair ramps and a spacious interior layout designed for senior citizens, people with disabilities and passengers with prams.

The buses are equipped with floor-mounted batteries for improved stability, rear-mounted charging ports, panoramic glass, and fire detection and suppression systems. SWITCH iON technology enables real-time monitoring of over 140 vehicle parameters, while dual-gun fast charging supports quicker turnaround times.

Made in India

Manufactured at SWITCH Mobility’s facility in Tamil Nadu, the buses form part of the company’s “Make in India for the World" initiative and are designed for zero-emission urban operations with low noise levels.

Supporting Delhi’s clean transport goals

The deployment aligns with the Delhi government’s broader objective of expanding electric public transport to improve air quality and reduce vehicular emissions in the city.

Ganesh Mani, Chief Executive Officer of SWITCH Mobility, said, "The flag-off of 200+ SWITCH EiV12 Low Floor electric buses in partnership with CESL is a significant milestone in strengthening Delhi's electric public transport ecosystem. SWITCH Mobility is committed to collaborating with city transport authorities to deliver dependable, high-performance electric buses that can scale rapidly. Deployments like these demonstrate how electric mobility can be seamlessly integrated into urban operations while delivering tangible benefits in emissions reduction and passenger experience."

Once fully deployed, the 950-bus fleet is expected to play a key role in strengthening Delhi’s public transport capacity while offering cleaner and more accessible daily commutes.

