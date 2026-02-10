Tata Punch EV to be launched with two new colours

The Tata Punch EV facelift will be launched in India on February 20, and ahead of its debut, Tata Motors has revealed two new colour options. The updated sub-compact SUV will be sold with a bright new yellow paint job that was revealed sometime earlier. In its latest post, the carmaker has now confirmed what appears to be a new copper bronze shade.

Tata offers a range of yellow shades across its lineup, including a light bronze yellow colour for the Harrier and a bright yellow option for the recently-launched Safari. Exactly which type of yellow makes it to the colour palette is yet to be confirmed, but it seems as if the facelifted Punch EV will get a unique hue for itself.

The other option is the dark copper bronze shade that was recently unveiled. While not as bright as the yellow colour option, it offers a more understated look without appearing too mundane.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Design updates

The updated colours will sit alongside a revised front-end design with a new split-LED headlamp layout

The new colours will go on an updated exterior design that looks bolder. The new Punch EV gets an updated split-LED layout with headlamps positioned as individual units for a cleaner appearance. On the current model, they are connected with a piece of black plastic trim. The LED DRLs have been tweaked as well and are no longer connected across the hood. The front bumper and grille design have also been revised to accommodate the new look, making for a butch demeanour.

The rear fascia remains hidden for now, but we expect to see updates in the form of connected taillamps and revised bumpers. From the side, the Punch EV remains largely unchanged but is expected to bring new designs for the alloy wheels. It continues to carry the same boxy proportions and upright stance, featuring thick black cladding along the doors, pronounced arches and ORVM-mounted turn indicators.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Battery options and range

Mechanically, the Punch EV facelift will retain its existing battery options

The Punch EV facelift will carry over its existing specifications: it gets a 25 kWh battery pack for its entry-level variants, rated for a 315 km single-charge range. The top-spec models get a 35 kWh unit that allows for a 421 km single-charge range. Charging options include a 7.2 kW AC home charger and a 50 kW DC fast charger, the latter enabling a sub-1 hour charge to go from 10 to 80 per cent.

The smaller battery enables 80 bhp and 114 Nm, while the long-range models push out 120 bhp and 190 Nm. The Punch EV can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 9.5 seconds and has a top speed of 140 kmph.

