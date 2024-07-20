HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China urges EU automakers, including Volkswagen to resolve China-EU trade issues
By: Reuters Updated on: 20 Jul 2024, 12:02 PM
China expects European automakers including Volkswagen to play an active role in encouraging the EU and Germany to avoid a further escalation of economic and trade frictions with Beijing, its commerce minister said on Friday.
During a meeting with Volkswagen Chairman Oliver Blume, Wang Wentao said China appreciates automakers such as Volkswagen who advocate fair competition and "strongly" oppose European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, a ministry statement said.