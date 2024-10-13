China says major disagreements remain with European Union over EV tariffs

China urged the European Union not to conduct price negotiations with individual electric vehicle manufacturers, as eight rounds of negotiations in Brussels failed to result in an agreement over planned tariffs by the bloc.

The EU voted on Oct. 4 to boost tariffs on EVs from China to as high as 45%, arguing that Beijing provides unfair subsidies to its carmakers. China denies that claim and has threatened its own tariffs on European dairy, brandy, pork and automobile sectors.

Carmakers operating in China including European companies have authorized the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products in submitting a price plan to the EU on behalf of the industry, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Saturday. That price plan is the foundation of the ongoing negotiations, the ministry said.

“Significant disagreements" remained between China and the EU in the negotiations held since Sept. 20, the Chinese commerce ministry said. China asked the EU to dispatch a technical team “as soon as possible" for further talks aimed at reaching a solution that is acceptable for the two sides.

Any efforts to conduct separate price negotiations with individual carmakers will interfere with talks with the Chinese government and undermine trust in the process, according to the statement.

