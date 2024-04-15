China wages war against EU for its EV probe

An EU probe into Chinese EV imports into Europe has angered Beijing. The country has called the probe 'distorted and unobjective'
Chinese EVs are taking over several European markets due to their very attractive pricing
Chinese EVs are priced aggressively due to factors like cheap labour and an extensive supply chain
But there is suspicion that heavy government subsidies from the Chinese government is also allowing Chinese brands to keep prices low. This is what the EU probe is primarily investigating
China says the EU probe, launched in September of 2023, is stacked against Chinese EV makers
China has also claimed that the entire probe lacks transparency
Some of the biggest Chinese companies exporting to Europe are BYD, Geely and SAIC-owned MG
European brands like Volkswagen and Renault are facing the heat, and crying foul
Even Tesla is reportedly finding it difficult to play a sustained price game against Chinese companies in many parts of the world