Bugatti, Rimac partnership could result in ‘absolutely insane’ Bugatti hyper car

After electric car maker Rimac Automobili signed a deal to acquire majority stake in hyper car maker Bugatti, the former has been ideating ways to make a vehicle that could top the Bugatti Bolide or the Bugatti Chiron. Mate Rimac, founder of Rimac and soon-to- be CEO of Bugatti, told Motor Trend that he has big plans for the French brand once it comes under his control.



Mate wants to add different models to the Bugatti lineup with different styling and electric powertrains. In fact, the possibility of having an SUV has not been ruled out and new Bugatti Rimac brand could hop on to the trend of super car makers turning to SUVs. While the Croatian company is still exploring ideas, it is clear that Bugatti's lineup will not be limited to just two-seat hyper cars. "I might do something crazy," Mate said.



Mate also hinted at the possibility of making a long hood coupe or something that no one can think about. He added that under the new Bugatti Rimac brand, two new Bugatti models, being engineered by Rimac, will come out by 2030. The first will be a gasoline-electric hybrid model and the same model will follow as a pure electric vehicle.



While Bugatti products will be bespoke, they will be produced in more numbers than the Rimac products, letting the latter remain an even more exclusive brand than Bugatti. For Rimac models, production will be capped at 100 cars annually. Mate also revealed that while it will expand Bugatti's lineup, Rimac brand will stick to a one-car portfolio.



Earlier in July, Mate had mentioned in an interview that the company will first look at developing a replacement of the Bugatti Chiron. However, it is not known if the new brand will retain the original quad-turbo W16 Chiron, Motor 1 reported.









