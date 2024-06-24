HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Bpcl Fuel Stations To Act As Ev Hubs To Purchase And Test Ride Electric Scooters

BPCL fuel stations to act as EV hubs to purchase and test ride electric scooters

By: ANI
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2024, 06:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) fuel stations across India will have multi-brand EV hubs, offering a convenient and direct way for custome
...
Bounce
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) fuel stations across India will have multi-brand EV hubs, offering a convenient and direct way for customers to purchase electric two-wheelers.
Bounce
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) fuel stations across India will have multi-brand EV hubs, offering a convenient and direct way for customers to purchase electric two-wheelers.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has announced a partnership with Bounce Infinity, a made-in-India electric scooter manufacturer.

According to a press release, this collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across India through the establishment of innovative "eDrive stores" at select BPCL retail outlets.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bounce Infinity E1 (HT Auto photo)
Bounce Infinity E1
BatteryCapacity Icon1.9 Kwh Range Icon85 km
₹ 93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Sokudo Rapid (HT Auto photo)
Sokudo Rapid
MaxSpeed Icon70 kmph
₹79,889
Compare
Zelo Zaeden Plus (HT Auto photo)
Zelo Zaeden Plus
MaxSpeed Icon55 kmph
₹88,900
Compare
Vespa Elettrica (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Vespa Elettrica
BatteryCapacity Icon4.2 kWh Range Icon100.0
₹90,000
View Details
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
MaxSpeed Icon73 kmph
₹ 95,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V1
BatteryCapacity Icon3.94 kWh Range Icon110 km
₹ 97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The introduction of BPCL's "eDrive stores" marks a major milestone in making EVs more accessible and popular among Indian consumers.

These multi-brand hubs will be strategically located at BPCL fuel stations, offering a convenient and direct way for customers to purchase electric two-wheelers.

Pardeep Goyal, Business Head of Retail at BPCL, emphasised the importance of this initiative in the company's broader strategy for sustainable growth.

Watch: Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look

He stated, "At BPCL, we are continually advancing our services to support the nation's sustainability goals. Partnering with Bounce Infinity is an integral part of our strategy to transform our fuel stations into versatile energy hubs that cater to the evolving needs of our customers and contribute to environmental sustainability."

This partnership leverages BPCL's extensive network to transform selected fuel stations into EV hubs where consumers can purchase, test ride, and experience Bounce Infinity's range of electric scooters.

The eDrive stores will be operated either by Bounce Infinity or through BPCL's dealer network, ensuring a seamless and high-quality customer experience.

Each eDrive store will also feature charging points, making it convenient for customers to charge their vehicles on-site, further promoting the use of electric scooters.

Vivekananda Hallekare, CEO and Co-founder of Bounce Infinity expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership.

"This partnership strengthens our goal of sustainable mobility solutions. Bounce Infinity will now leverage BPCL's extensive retail network to offer consumers convenient access to our innovative range of electric two-wheelers. The flexible operation model of eDrive stores ensures consistent adherence to the highest quality standards and operational efficiency across all locations", he said.

Bounce Infinity will offer comprehensive support to BPCL's dealers, including marketing assistance, inventory management, and training.

This will ensure a consistent supply of products and enhance customer satisfaction at all eDrive stores.

By placing eDrive stores at BPCL's extensive network of retail outlets, the partnership aims to target the large base of petrol two-wheeler owners who visit BPCL stations for refuelling.

This presents a unique opportunity to encourage these customers to transition to electric vehicles seamlessly.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2024, 06:25 AM IST
TAGS: Bounce Infinity electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility Bounce Bounce Infinity

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.