Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced the commencement of bookings for the next-gen Ertiga MPV, which is being readied for a launch soon in a new avatar. Customers can pre-book the facelift model for a token amount of ₹11,000. The latest Ertiga is expected to get subtle design updates on the outside as well as inside the cabin, highlighted by a larger infotainment screen and improved upholstery.
2022 Ertiga will be powered by next-gen K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology. Transmission duties on the model will be performed by an advanced six-speed automatic gearbox with Paddle Shifters. 2022 Ertiga S-CNG will also be available in the ZXI variant now.
The latest model will feature a new design, enhanced refinement and improved fuel-efficiency as well as with a host of new-age technology and convenience features. One can expect a tweak to the front grille design, a minor styling change on the head light and tail light design and a fresh design for the alloys.
On the inside, the latest Ertiga will get advanced connected car technology - Suzuki Connect and a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system. “We are confident that the next-gen Ertiga will further delight customers, offering them a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced and stylish companion," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.
Since its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has become a runaway hit for the company and has found favour among many urban families. The next-gen Ertiga will further strengthen the company's stronghold in the MPV segment. “Ertiga’s continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of India’s most loved MPV. We are sure that the next-gen Ertiga will exceed customer expectations," said CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer - Engineering, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.