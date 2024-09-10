Bollywood actress Kriti Kulhari buys a new MG Comet EV
Kriti Kulhari has posted a photo on Instagram of her new MG Comet EV in Aurora Silver. The EV is priced from ₹6.99 lakh to ₹9.53 lakh and comes in four variants, including a special 100-Year Limited Edition.
Bollywood actress, Kriti Kulhari known for movies and web series like Four More Shots Please, Pink, Mission Mangal and Uri has just posted a photo on her Instagram where she is taking a delivery of a new MG Comet EV. She opted for the Aurora Silver colour scheme.
What is the price of the MG Comet EV?
MG Comet EV is priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.53 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
What are the variants of the MG Comet EV?
MG Comet EV is sold in four variants - Executive, Excite, Exclusive and a limited-run 100-Year Limited Edition which is based on the top-end Exclusive variant.