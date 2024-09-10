Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Bollywood Actress Kriti Kulhari Buys A New Mg Comet Ev

Bollywood actress Kriti Kulhari buys a new MG Comet EV

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 09:44 AM
Follow us on:
Kriti Kulhari has posted a photo on Instagram of her new MG Comet EV in Aurora Silver. The EV is priced from ₹6.99 lakh to ₹9.53 lakh and comes in f
...
Kriti Kulhari showcased her new MG Comet EV in Aurora Silver on Instagram. The car's price is between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.53 lakh, with four variants offered, including a limited edition based on the top model.

Bollywood actress, Kriti Kulhari known for movies and web series like Four More Shots Please, Pink, Mission Mangal and Uri has just posted a photo on her Instagram where she is taking a delivery of a new MG Comet EV. She opted for the Aurora Silver colour scheme.

What is the price of the MG Comet EV?

MG Comet EV is priced between 6.99 lakh and 9.53 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the variants of the MG Comet EV?

MG Comet EV is sold in four variants - Executive, Excite, Exclusive and a limited-run 100-Year Limited Edition which is based on the top-end Exclusive variant.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor India Comet EV electric vehicles Electric cars EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS