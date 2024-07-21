BMW X3M might be dead as new generation X3 breaks cover

BMW introduced the new generation X3 SUV just a few weeks ago. However, according to BMWBlog, the German luxury car giant is unlikely to bring an M-badged high-performance variant of the car. The report states that there won't be any X3M for this generation iteration of the BMW X3.

The report further claimed that while BMW will not offer an M version of the new X3, the sportiest option for the consumers will be an X3 M50, which will come with a lightly upgraded version of the BMW's 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine. The car manufacturer will reportedly focus on a performance version of the upcoming iX3 electric crossover.

Interestingly, this coincides with reports that the high-performance division of the automaker might move to electric only. The upcoming BMW iX3M or whatever the nomenclature of the SUV, will be underpinned by the BMW Neue Klasse architecture. The performance electric SUV would reportedly come promising about 600 bhp. However, the automaker has already stated that the Neue Klasse EV platform will be capable of up to 1,341 bhp.

Watch: BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India

Death of one of the most fun performance SUVs

While the BMW X3 will not receive an M-badged version, as the report suggests, this means the death of one of the most fun performance SUVs out there. The turbocharged inline-six engine churns out a whopping 473 bhp power and is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. With the Porsche Macan going electric and the X3 not receiving an M badge, the segment for high-performance compact luxury SUVs with internal combustion engines is dwindling.

New generation BMW X3: What it offers

Apart from a new design and a wide range of advanced technology-aided features, the new generation BMW X3 comes with petrol and diesel engine options and gets a new mild-hybrid tech. The lower variants get the 2.0-litre turbo petrol with the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The motor generates a combined output of 205 bhp and 330 Nm, helping the SUV sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 215 kmph. The 2.0-litre diesel also gets the mild-hybrid tech and packs 194 bhp and 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph coming up in 7.7 seconds.

BMW is also offering a plug-in hybrid version, the X3 30e xDrive combines the 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 295 bhp and 450 Nm. The PHEV version has an electric-only range of up to 90 km (WLTP) from its 19.7 kWh battery. The top-spec X3 M50 xDrive gets a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine that belts out a healthy 395 bhp with 580 Nm of peak torque and can propel the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically restricted to 210 kmph, which can exceed 250 kmph with the optional performance tyres. All these engines are paired with the standard 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels.

First Published Date: