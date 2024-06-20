India-bound new-gen BMW X3 unveiled. Check what’s different 

BMW has taken the wraps off the fourth-generation X3 bringing major updates to the luxury SUV
The 2025 BMW X3 is based on a new platform with a new design language and massive upgrades to the powertrain
The big update is the new kidney grille inspired by the BMW XM. The new design is radically different and gives a sharper look
A different variant gets vertical and diagonal bars with illumination, bring a different styling approach. It also gets sleeker LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs
The new X3 is 34 mm longer and 29 mm wider than before while the height has dropped by 29 for a sportier stance
The cabin borrows the layout from other BMW offerings with the Curved Display running the latest iDrive 9 system
Engine options include the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel with mild-hybrid tech, a new full-hybrid and the performance-bred 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol
BMW will begin sales internationally soon, while the new X3 is slated to arrive in India next year
The 2025 BMW X3 will take on the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, Lexus RX and the like in the segment