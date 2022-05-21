BMW iX Flow uses brain activity to change patterns at mental fitness event

The technology that lies behind the BMW iX Flow's changing colour and patterns is a special film that laminates the body of the car.

The BMW iX Flow, unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 in Las Vegas, has a unique property of changing its entire body colour with the help of a button. A recently conducted initiative at the rad hub dialogue event, the BMW iX Flow was connected directly to the brain of the delegates present in the event using an electroencephalograph (EEG), which records the brain’s electrical activity. BMW stated the colour patterns of the BMW iX Flow reacted to brain activity and reflected the level of activity.

BMW shared that after the introduction of iX Flow, its colour changing property has been further improved. Project lead of the BMW iX Flow Stella Clarke said “Previously, the changes between colour patterns only took place in a gradual transition. Now, the control electronics have been tweaked to enable instantaneous transformations, resulting in an even more stunning visual effect." Clarke also added as soon as the brain reached a level of rest, the changes of patterns on the iX Flow become calmer and more rhythmical.

The technology that lies behind the BMW iX Flow's changing colour and patterns is a special film that laminates the body of the car. This lamination film contains millions of colour capsules and these are stimulated with the help of electrical signals, negatively charged white pigments or positively charged black ones get collected at the surface, hence changing the exterior colour. BMW iX Flow's E Ink gives the electric vehicle an option to alter its body colour and patterns.

At the event, a special animation was activated if delegates managed to maintain their calm state for several seconds. They were guided and given feedback via brain boost experts through the BMW iX Flow.

