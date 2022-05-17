BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India on May 26. Five things to know

BMW is taking small but significant steps to expand its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in the country and after driving in the flagship iX electric SUV at an introductory price of ₹1.16 crore in December of last year and the Mini Cooper SE at ₹47.20 lakh in February (ex showroom prices), is now gearing up to officially launch the i4 electric sedan come May 26. The i4 is likely to stand out in the crowd of luxury electric SUVs here because it is a sedan but moving beyond its body shape, there's much that the battery-powered BMW is promising to bring to the fore.

The BMW i4 has already been showcased for the Indian car market and has quite an appealing exterior style statement, complete with coupe cues galore.

BMW i4 exterior styling:

There are similarities in the looks to the 4 Series Gran Coupe but an imposing grille at the front, large air dams and striking alloys are likely to create a niche identity for the electric model. The EV measures 4,783mm in length, 1,852mm in width, and 1,448mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,856 mm.

BMW i4 cabin highlights:

The i4 boasts of a very sophisticated cabin which is highlighted by the BMW Curved dual-screen setup comprising a 12.3-inch driver display as well as a huge 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen embedded with BMW OS 8.

BMW i4 battery and range:

The BMW i4 has an 83.9kWh battery pack at its core and it sends power to the rear wheels. The motor inside produces 335 bhp and offers 430 Nm of torque. The i4 is capable of hitting 100 kmph from zero in 5.7 seconds. But more significant than its performance credentials would be its range which is at 521 kms (WLTP).

BMW i4 charging options:

While the company hasn't confirmed the charging options that would come with the i4, it is safe to assume that the EV will come with a BMW Wallbox as part of the overall cost of the vehicle. This unit is capable of powering the car to full battery in 10 to 12 hours. The car is also expected to support fast charge options which would bring down this time duration significantly.

BMW i4 expected price:

It is rather difficult to predict pricing of EVs in the country, especially those being brought in under Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. But with iX and Mini Cooper SE pricing as a guide, BMW iX could start at upwards of ₹80 lakh in the country.

