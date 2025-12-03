HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Bajaj Auto Revives Pulsar Hattrick Offer With Savings Of Up To 15,759

Bajaj Auto revives Pulsar Hattrick Offer with savings of up to 15,759

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2025, 08:41 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Bajaj Auto has extended its year-end Pulsar Hattrick Offer, giving buyers combined GST, fee and insurance savings of up to 15,759.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160
Some models from the Bajaj Pulsar range are now offered with limited-period year-end Hattrick savings.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160
Some models from the Bajaj Pulsar range are now offered with limited-period year-end Hattrick savings.
View Personalised Offers on
Bajaj Pulsar N160 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Bajaj Auto has reintroduced its Pulsar “Hattrick" offer for the year-end period, responding to steady buyer interest after the recent festive sales. The scheme is running nationwide for a limited period of time. It conjoins the GST 2.0 tax benefits with a couple of purchase-related cost cuts to lower the upfront price for buyers.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

What’s in the Hattrick package?

The offer bundles three elements:

  • Full GST benefit: Bajaj says it will pass the entire price reduction from the recent GST revision directly to customer invoices.
  • Zero processing charges: Buyers will not be charged loan or financing processing fees as part of the package. These charges are normally levied by financiers and vary by lender.
  • Insurance savings: The offer also includes insurance savings, reducing the initial out-of-pocket cost.

Put together, a discount on these three parts is what the company calls the “Hattrick" savings.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar N160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Engine Icon164.82 cc Mileage Icon59.11 kmpl
₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine Icon124.4 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹79,048
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Platina 110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 110
Engine Icon115.45 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹69,284
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xtreme 160r 4v (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Engine Icon163.2 cc Mileage Icon48.28 kmpl
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha Fz-rave (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha FZ-RAVE
Engine Icon149 cc
₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha Nmax 155 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha NMax 155
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon35.0 kmpl
₹ 1.30 - 1.37 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Bajaj Auto domestic two-wheeler sales degrow in November 2025, exports up 8 per cent

How the numbers stack up

Bajaj provided a model-wise breakup for Delhi that illustrates the scale of the reductions:

ModelGST benefit ( )PF + Insurance savings ( )Total Hattrick savings ( )
Pulsar 125 CF8,0112,90010,911
Pulsar NS125 ABS9,0063,20012,206
Pulsar N160 USD11,5594,20015,759
Platina 1106,3412,3008,641

In Delhi, the savings vary by model. The Pulsar 125 CF gets total benefits worth 10,911, comprising an 8,011 GST reduction and 2,900 in processing-fee and insurance savings. The Pulsar NS125 ABS receives 12,206 in combined savings, of which 9,006 comes from the tax revision and 3,200 from PF and insurance cuts.

The highest benefit is on the Pulsar N160 USD, with savings of 15,759, driven largely by an 11,559 GST benefit and another 4,200 from fee and insurance reductions. Even the Platina 110 receives a noticeable reduction, totalling 8,641, split between a 6,341 GST cut and 2,300 in PF and insurance savings.

Also Read : Pulsar, Dominar bikes push Bajaj Auto sales up 9 per cent in September 2025

What this means for buyers

For buyers, the package reduces the initial cash required to buy a bike by combining the tax pass-through with waived fees and insurance savings. It is not a permanent price cut: the GST benefit depends on a tax revision, and the other components are time-bound promotional inclusions.

Also watch: Here’s a quick look at the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z with all the updates.

The company has said the offer is available across the Pulsar range and nationwide, but it’s limited in duration, aimed at closing the calendar year with an added incentive for buyers.

Availability and caveats

Bajaj has positioned the Hattrick offer as a short-term, pan-India scheme. As with any manufacturer offer, the exact application can vary, so prospective buyers should check the invoice breakdown and terms at the dealership to get further clarity on how the three components are applied.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2025, 08:41 am IST
TAGS: bajaj pulsar bajaj pulsar bajaj pulsar n160 bajaj pulsar 125 cf bajaj pulsar ns125 Platina 110

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.