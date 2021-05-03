Bajaj Auto posts over 35 per cent drop in two-wheeler sales in India in April.

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has posted a sharp drop in sales last month as the company registered sales figures of nearly 1.35 lakh vehicles. The two-wheeler manufacturer issued a statement on Monday saying its overall sales in the segment stood at 1,34,471 units.

The April sales figures for Bajaj actually shows de-growth for the two-wheeler company compared to March this year. One cannot compare the figures with April last year as Bajaj Auto, like all other Indian vehicle manufacturers, could not sell a single unit due to the nationwide lockdown that hit India from March 25 last year.

In March 2021, Bajaj Auto had sold 181,393 units which was a whopping 84% higher than 98,412 units sold in March a year ago. But in April, the sales figures have dropped by nearly 36 per cent. Bajaj Auto's overall sales of vehicles, including commercial ones, stood at 3,88,016 units in April as against 37,878 units sold in April last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Commercial vehicles sold in April 2021 were at 39,843 units as against 5,869 units in April last year. Exports were at 2,53,545 units last month compared with 37,878 units in April 2020.

Bajaj Auto has recently launched the 'Dagger Edge' edition of its Pulsar range of motorcycles with new exterior paint schemes along with updated graphics. The two-wheeler manufacturer has also launched the new Pulsar NS 125 in India at a price of ₹93,690 (ex-showroom). The new bike is now marginally powerful and also more expensive than the Pulsar 125 which forms the base of this entry-level sports bike.