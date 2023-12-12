BMW cars to be costlier in India

BMW cars in India will see a price hike from 1st January 2024

The luxury cars from BMW India will be costlier by up to 2%

Previously, Audi announced a price hike of its cars in India, effective from January 2024

BMW becomes the second luxury carmaker in India to announce a price hike

BMW claims the price has become necessary due to rising production costs

The German luxury car manufacturer sells a wide range of models in India, ranging from 220i M Sport to XM

The current range of BMW cars in India are priced between 43.5 lakh and 2.6 crore

The automaker hopes this price hike won't impact its sales momentum in India

With this move, BMW becomes the latest automaker in India to announce a price hike effective from January next year
