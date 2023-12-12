BMW cars in India will see a price hike from 1st January 2024
The luxury cars from BMW India will be costlier by up to 2%
Previously, Audi announced a price hike of its cars in India, effective from January 2024
BMW becomes the second luxury carmaker in India to announce a price hike
BMW claims the price has become necessary due to rising production costs
The German luxury car manufacturer sells a wide range of models in India, ranging from 220i M Sport to XM
The current range of BMW cars in India are priced between ₹43.5 lakh and ₹2.6 crore
The automaker hopes this price hike won't impact its sales momentum in India
With this move, BMW becomes the latest automaker in India to announce a price hike effective from January next year