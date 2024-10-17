Auto recap, Oct 16: Hyundai Inster Cross EV debut, Triumph Speed Twin 900 unveil

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, October 16.

Hyundai Inster Cross EV revealed with rugged styling & 360 km range

The Hyundai Inster Cross has been unveiled globally as the more rugged version of the electric micro SUV. The new Inster Cross gets rugged elements including more off-road-friendly styling cues that give the model its roughed-out appearance along with additional features over the Inster. The all-electric offering will enter production later this year in its home market South Korea while an India launch is yet to be confirmed.

India-bound 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 debuts globally with a revamp

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled its refreshed 2025 Speed Twin 900 globally, following the update on the elder brother, the Speed Twin 1200. The motorbike now comes with key upgrades in design, technology, safety and handling. This refresh is aimed at providing riders with a more enjoyable experience, while still retaining the original appeal that the Speed Twin series is known for. The 2025 Speed Twin 900 comes as a perfect choice for both new and experienced riders looking for a contemporary classic and will make its way to the Indian markets eventually as well.

BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS get festive offers, zero down payment, extended warranty and more

BMW Motorrad India has rolled out special offers for the festive season on the G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles. The brand’s most affordable offerings now get special benefits for the festive season including finance schemes, service packages and more. The offers on the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be valid from October 15 to November 15, 2024, and exclusively at the authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships across India. The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS can be had with zero down payment, zero maintenance costs for three years, two years of extended warranty, three years of standard warranty and on-road financing. The two-wheeler giant has revealed the EMI plans for the G 310 R start from ₹6,999, while that for the BMW G 310 GS start from ₹7,999.

