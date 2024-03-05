Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo launched at 9.99 lakh. Check what's different

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced a new variant of the Venue in the Indian market. It is called Executive Turbo and is priced at ₹9.99 lakh ex-showroom. The new variant will only be sold with a manual gearbox. Apart from this, Hyundai has also added more convenience features to Venue S (O) Turbo. The updated Hyundai Venune S (O) Turbo trim is available at an ex-showroom price of ₹10.75 lakh for the manual transmission whereas the 7-speed DCT costs ₹11.86 lakh.