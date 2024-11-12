Auto recap, Nov 11: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire launch, Honda Amaze facelift teaser & more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Monday, November 11.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan launched at ₹ 6.79 lakh

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan was launched in India on Monday at a starting price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant of 2024 Dzire is priced at ₹10.14 lakh while there are also two CNG variants which start at ₹8.74 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). The 2024 Maruti Dzire gets a makeover with all-new styling inside out and also boasts an updated feature list in the cabin. The updated Dzire, complete with a new engine, will continue to rival its old mates including the Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura.

Honda Amaze facelift revealed ahead of launch

Honda Cars India has released the first official sketches of the upcoming Amaze facelift sedan. The Japanese auto giant, which will launch the Amaze 2024 sub-compact sedan on December 4, has released three fresh sketches of the upcoming model that offer a clear idea about how the smallest sedan from the carmaker will look like in its new avatar. The new Amaze will renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire which was launched on November 11, besides other models like the Hyundai Aura.

Tata Nexon EV lineup updated

The Tata Nexon EV has been one of the country’s most popular electric vehicles, largely due to its early entry into the segment as one of the first electric passenger vehicles on the market. Last year with the facelift, the Tata Nexon EV got two battery pack options - medium range (MR) with a 30.02 kWh battery pack while the more expensive long-range (LR) versions with a 40.5 kWh battery pack. However, as the competition from other brands has increased, the Tata Nexon EV saw the addition of a 45 kWh battery pack. Now though, it is reported that the Tata Nexon EV MR and LR variants have been discontinued.

