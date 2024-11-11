HT Auto
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Sedan Launched At 6.79 Lakh. Check Price List, Features, Mileage

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan launched at 6.79 lakh. Check price list, features, mileage

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 11 Nov 2024, 13:39 PM
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a major departure from Maruti Swift and the preceding Dzire model in the country. Check prices, engine specs, mileage
Dzire
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). The pricing is valid till December 31 of 2024.
Dzire VXi with MT is at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.79 lakh, VXi with AGS at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.24 lakh, ZXi with MT at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 lakh, ZXi with AGS at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.34 lakh, ZXi+ with MT at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.69 lakh and ZXi+ with AGS at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.14 lakh. Again, these are introductory and ex-showroom prices.
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has a design that is entirely new and has no similarity to the latest Swift model. This is the first time the design of the two models have been kept separate. The flatter grille, slimmer LED head lights and LED fog lamps on the face are completely new.
The tail lights have been been changed as well and the rear also gets a sleek lip spoiler on top of the trunk lid. Do not miss the shark-fin antenna or the new alloy design on the 15-inch wheels.
The boot space on the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is at 372 litres, marginally up from 368 litres on the previous model.
Powering the latest Maruti Dzire is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor. The engine is new for the model but it is the same that was also brought into the Swift launched in May of 2024. It is paired to a manual as well as automatic gearbox.Additionally, the 2024 Dzire comes in multiple colour options with three new shades - Red, Blue and Brown. There are no dual-tone hues.
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire at the launch event, flanked by Partho Banerjee (left), Head of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, and Sandeep Raina, Executive Vice President for Engineering.
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan was launched in India on Monday at a starting price of 6.79 lakh. The top variant of 2024 Dzire is priced at 10.14 lakh while there are also two CNG variants which start at 8.74 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). The 2024 Maruti Dzire gets a makeover with all-new styling inside out and also boasts an updated feature list in the cabin. The updated Dzire, complete with a new engine, will continue to rival its old mates including the Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura.

Also Read : Key highlights from Maruti Suzuki Dzire launch

First launched in 2008, the Maruti Dzire - Swift Dzire at the time - was the first sub-compact sedan in the Indian market. It quickly gained popularity due to its practicality of a dedicated boot space. But while past updates to the model were made, the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire may be its biggest makeover yet.

2024 Maruti Dzire pricingFuelTransmissionLXiVXiZXiZXi+
 PetrolManual 6.79 lakh 7.79 lakh 8.89 lakh 9.69 lakh
 PetrolAGS  8.24 lakh 9.34 lakh 10.14 lakh
       
 CNGManual  8.74 lakh 9.84 lakh 
      All prices are ex-showroom, introductory

A big feather in Maruti Suzuki Dzire's cap is that the latest version of the vehicle also scored five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. The 2024 Dzire is now the first and only Maruti model to get a perfect score in these tests.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura - How these sub-compact sedans priced against each other

What are the design changes on the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

The exterior of the 2024 Dzire has an entirely new design and styling element which is, for the first time ever, completely different from the Swift hatchback. The fascia gets newer, sleeker and more rectangular LED headlamps, an updated bumper and an all-new grille with a thin chrome strip holding the Suzuki logo at the centre. The rear also gets a redesigned bumper, the tail lamps are also newly designed and the chrome strip at the rear has been reshaped to make space for the tail lamp. The LED tailights are completely new while there is a lip spoiler on top of the trunk and a shark-fin antenna makes its debut on the model. The Dzire largely retains its dimensions but does manage to benefit from a new alloy design on the 15-inch wheels.

Also Read : Maruti e Vitara, complete with off-road tech, unveiled for first-time ever

What is the powertrain and mileage of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

The new Dzire uses the same engine that made its debut earlier in the Maruti Suzuki Swift. In the Dzire, this 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine is tuned to churn out 80 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT. There will also be a CNG fuel option available right from the start with just VXi and ZXi variants paired to a manual gearbox.

Also Read : Maruti Dzire petrol, CNG mileage: More fuel efficiency than previous generation

What new features does the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire get?

The interior of the Dzire gets a revamp as well in terms of design but gets a similar dual-tone black and beige theme as before. The new dashboard borrows a lot from the currently available Swift including the instrument cluster as well as the air-conditioning controls. The top-spec variants of the Dzire get leather upholstery and there is a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer. Additionally, catering to the popular trends of the market the carmaker has also included a sunroof to the Dzire on certain models. Other features include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear armrest with cup-holders, dual charging ports at the rear, a wireless charger at the front and a 360-degree camera system.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 Nov 2024, 12:57 PM IST

