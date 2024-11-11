Honda Amaze facelift exterior and interior revealed ahead of launch

Honda Cars has released the first official sketches of the upcoming Amaze facelift sedan. The Japanese auto giant, which will launch the Amaze 2024 sub-compact sedan on December 4, has released three fresh sketches of the upcoming model that offer a clear idea about how the smallest sedan from the carmaker will look like in its new avatar. The new Amaze will renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire which will be launched today (November 11) besides other models like the Hyundai Aura .

Honda Amaze facelift is one of the top-selling models from the Japanese carmaker in India. This is the first major facelift the sedan will undergo since the carmaker last updated it three years ago. The new sketches of the Amaze 2024 confirm that it will come with a host of changes, including an updated exterior and a fresh interior. Here is a quick look at some of these key changes seen through the new sketches released.

Honda Amaze facelift: Exterior design

Honda Cars will offers a fresh front face in the upcoming Amaze sedan with changes in its grille, light system among others. The sketch reveals that the new Amaze will get a mesh grille instead of thick chrome use in the earlier version. The sedan will also get sleeker LED headlight units and an updated bumper. The alloy design too has been updated. At the rear, the Amaze will come with fresh LED taillight units, redesigned bumpers along with new spoilers and shark--fin antenna.

Honda Amaze facelift: Interior design

The interior of the new Amaze will also undergo major changes. The sketch reveals a new dashboard setup with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system that is possibly the same unit that is used inside the Elevate SUV. The driver display will be semi-digital while the steering wheel will also get minor updates.

Honda Amaze: Engine, transmission expected

Under the hood, the new Honda Amaze is expected to retain the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It can generate 89 bhp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to be offered with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. With Honda discontinuing diesel engines in India, the new Amaze will solely offer the petrol engine option.

