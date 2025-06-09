Auto recap, June 8: Electric car sales surge, Volkswagen's new EV platform, Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai export growth hope

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Sunday, June 8.

Maruti Suzuki expects 20% export growth in FY26, Hyundai bullish about single-digit growth

Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki, two leading car manufacturers in the Indian passenger vehicle market, are expecting robust growth in export volumes in FY26. Both these car manufacturers expect healthy growth in overseas shipments in the current financial year amid the challenging business environment in the domestic market. Maruti Suzuki is bullish about achieving around 20 per cent export growth in FY26, while Hyundai is expecting a single-digit growth in overseas shipments this fiscal.

Volkswagen's new modular EV platform supports combustion engines, but there's a catch

Remember Volkswagen's Scalable Systems Platform, or SSP, which is a modular electric vehicle architecture? It's been more than four years since the German automaker announced the SSP, the all-encompassing electric vehicle of the OEM. Volkswagen's Scalable Systems Platform was originally expected to be ready by now, but it has been delayed until later this decade. This setback has been attributed to Volkswagen's software division Cariad. However, the auto major is revealing new details of the SSP.

India's electric car sales cross 4% first time in May 2025: FADA

Electric vehicles may have been facing multi-dimensional challenges, but the electric car retail sales in May 2025 crossed four per cent in India. It was the first time that electric cars crossed this mark. During the same month a year ago, electric cars sold 2.6 per cent, revealed the data by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Also, the data has revealed that May 2025 recorded an uptick from 3.5 per cent in April this year by 0.5 per cent.

