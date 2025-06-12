Auto recap, June 11: Maruti Baleno and Dzire undegoes BNCAP crash test, MG Windsor EV crosses a milestone and more

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it arises. Below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Wednesday, June 11.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Dzire crash test

Bharat NCAP has crash tested the Baleno and Dzire in the global market. Bharat NCAP has conducted a crash test on the Baleno. This premium hatchback achieved a score of 4 stars for adult occupant protection and 3 stars for child occupant protection. The agency tested two variants of the Baleno - one equipped with 6 airbags and the other with 2 airbags. The scores for these two versions were slightly different.

The version with 6 airbags received a score of 26.52 out of 32.00 points for adult occupant protection, while the version with 2 airbags scored 24.04 out of 32.00. Both variants received the same score of 34.81 out of 49 for child occupant protection.

The fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire has distinguished itself as the first sedan from the manufacturer to secure a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, achieving this for both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). Notably, the Dzire was among the initial vehicles from Maruti Suzuki India to undergo testing under BNCAP. The subcompact sedan attained a score of 29.46 points out of a possible 32 in adult protection, while it achieved 41.57 points out of 49 for child protection.

Furthermore, the fourth generation Maruti Dzire had previously earned a five-star safety rating in Global NCAP in November 2024, marking it as the first product from Maruti Suzuki to accomplish this milestone. In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Dzire received an impressive score of 14.17 out of 16.00, and in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it garnered 15.29 out of 16.00.

MG Windsor EV crosses 27,000 sales mark

The MG Windsor EV has exceeded 27,000 sales since its introduction in September 2024. Initially, the CUV was released with a smaller 38 kWh battery pack; however, in May 2025, the Windsor Pro was introduced featuring a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack. The manufacturer has reported that the new variant received 8,000 bookings within just 24 hours of its launch in May 2025.

Tata Motors to launch 30 new vehicles

Tata Motors has embarked on an ambitious product strategy for the remainder of the decade, pledging to launch up to 30 new vehicles by FY2030. This strategy includes seven entirely new nameplates and 23 updates or facelifts of existing models. The announcement, made during the company's latest investor presentation, underscores Tata's aim to solidify its leadership across various segments in India's evolving automotive landscape.

The automaker's comprehensive portfolio will ultimately feature more than 15 distinct nameplates, with a broader array of body styles and powertrains, which will include electric vehicles (EVs), internal combustion engines (ICE), and hybrid models.

