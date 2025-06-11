MG Windsor EV crosses 27,000 sales mark since September 2024. Check details

The MG Windsor EV has surpassed the 27,000 sales mark since its launch in September 2024. While initially the CUV was launched with a smaller 38 kWh battery pack, later in May 2025 the Windsor Pro was launched with a larger battery pack measured at 52.9 kWh battery pack. The carmaker has announced the new variant had clocked 8,000 bookings within 24 hours of its launch in May 2025.

The carmaker stated that in addition to metros, there is a strong demand for the MG Windsor EV from emerging markets as well, with non-metros constituting almost 48 per cent of its total sales. Moreover, the MG Windsor has been recognized with more than 30 awards, including the most coveted Green Car Award 2025 by iCOTY.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 14 - 18.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64 kWh 64 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 7 - 9.84 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 km 461 km ₹ 18.98 - 26.64 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG M9 EV 90 kWh 90 kWh 580 km 580 km ₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG G10 Diesel Diesel ₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

MG Windsor EV: Prices

The MG Windsor EV was the brand's first offering with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, helping drop prices for the electric crossover by a significant margin. This has helped the automaker package the offering competitively. While with the BaaS package, the MG Windsor EV is priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹13.10 lakh for the top end Essence Pro, the outright purchase prices for the Windsor EV range is between ₹14 lakh to ₹18.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read : MG Windsor Pro: Owner of Windsor EV reviews the upgraded model

MG Windsor EV: Design

The MG Windsor EV exhibits a design that is unlike any crossover on the market today, as it combines style elements of a hatchback, MPV and compact SUV. Up front, it features a split lighting design with LED daytime running lights and projector headlights, as well as an illuminated MG logo. The side profile of the car features flowing lines, large windows and alloy wheels, as well as a blacked-out pillar on certain trims, giving it a floating roof look.

t the rear of the car, connected LED tail lights and a roof spoiler and a raked rear window add to the styling design. Inside, the interior uses a dark color scheme with bronze and wood accents which emphasizes the spaciousness of the cabin while a panoramic glass roof further emphasizes the spaciousness.

Also watch: MG Windsor EV review: Crossing into crossover territory

MG Windsor EV: Features

The MG Windsor is decently packed on the feature front with plenty of features and a spacious cabin. The electric model is equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, auto climate control, a panoramic glass roof, reclining seats, wireless charging, and more. The EV also gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold function, and more, as part of the safety kit.

MG Windsor EV: Specifications

MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack across all the variants. The electric powertrain churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Pro variants get the larger 52.9 kWh battery pack which is claimed to provide a range of 449 km on a single charge. The power out of the Pro variants however remains the same.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: