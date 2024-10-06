MG Windsor EV is the latest entrant in India's electric PV market

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 06, 2024

Launched initially at 9.99 lakh and with a battery subscription plan, MG Windsor EV is now open for booking

With the booking commenced on October 3, MG has raked in 15,176 bookings for the Windsor EV within 24 hours

Windsor EV is MG's first compact electric SUV sitting between ZS EV and Comet EV

The MG Windsor EV comes loaded with a plethora of features inside its cabin

 Check product page

The EV is available in four colour options

The MG Windsor EV gets a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model on offer, which costs the consumer 3.5 per kilometre

The EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack onboard

It is capable of running up to 332 kilometres on a single charge

It challenges Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400
Check more on MG Windsor EV
Click Here