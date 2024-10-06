Launched initially at ₹9.99 lakh and with a battery subscription plan, MG Windsor EV is now open for booking
With the booking commenced on October 3, MG has raked in 15,176 bookings for the Windsor EV within 24 hours
Windsor EV is MG's first compact electric SUV sitting between ZS EV and Comet EV
The MG Windsor EV comes loaded with a plethora of features inside its cabin
The EV is available in four colour options
The MG Windsor EV gets a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model on offer, which costs the consumer ₹3.5 per kilometre
The EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack onboard
It is capable of running up to 332 kilometres on a single charge
It challenges Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400