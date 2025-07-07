Auto recap, July 6: Mahindra XUV 3XO slated for update, Tata Tiago and Curvv price hike, Xiaomi YU7's new milestone

HT Auto
The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Sunday, July 6.

Mahindra XUV 3XO slated for an update, will get black alloy wheels. Teased ahead of launch

Mahindra, in a teaser video on its social media channel, has teased the upcoming updated version of the XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV. The upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to receive a new variant. The teaser video gave us a glimpse of that. Despite being a short video, the latest teaser has revealed a few key differences. The upcoming updated version of the Mahindra XUV 3XO will come with a fresh set of alloy wheels, possibly all blacked out to don a sportier vibe. Besides the black alloy wheels, the sub-compact SUV will get a panoramic sunroof, an electric vehicle-themed front grille and a Red-Black dual-tone exterior paint.

Tata Tiago, Curvv become costlier by up to 13,000. Here which trim got how much costlier

Tata Motors has increased the prices for select models in its product range. The passenger vehicles that have become pricier with the latest price revision include models such as the Curvv, Tiago, Tiago NRG, and the Tigor. For both the Tata Tiago and Tata Curvv, select variants have received a price hike. The price revision for the Tata Tiago hatchback ranges up to 10,000, while the Tata Curvv coupe SUV has become pricier by up to 13,000.

Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system review: Is it a value-for-money device for your car?

Qubo, famous for its range of dashcams, has entered the segment of aftermarket infotainment systems, with its Dashplay series. Available in three variants - Ultra, Pro and Standard- it challenges some of the big names in the market. HT Auto got the Qubo Dashplay Ultra touchscreen infotainment system to review, and here are our findings.

Xiaomi YU7 EV gets 2.40 lakh orders in just 18 hours

The latest electric car by Xiaomi, the YU7 SUV, has created a hype within the Chinese car market since more than 240,000 bookings were reserved in just 18 hours after it hit the market officially. The figures indicate the mounting momentum for the tech giant's push within the electric mobility segment, barely a year after it launched its first-ever vehicle, the SU7 sedan.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2025, 07:03 AM IST
