Tata Tiago, Curvv become costlier by up to 13,000.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Jul 2025, 10:40 AM
Tata Tiago and Curvv have become costlier with the latest upward price revision.

Tata Tiago and Curvv have become costlier with the latest upward price revision.
Tata Tiago and Curvv have become costlier with the latest upward price revision.
Tata Motors has increased the prices for select models in its product range. The passenger vehicles that have become pricier with the latest price revision, include models such as the Curvv, Tiago, Tiago NRG, and the Tigor. For both the Tata Tiago and Tata Curvv, select variants have received a price hike. The price revision for the Tata Tiago hatchback ranges up to 10,000, while the Tata Curvv coupe SUV has become pricier by up to 13,000.

Tata Tiago becomes pricier by up to 10,000

Select variants of the Tata Tiago have become costlier by up to 10,000. The XM petrol, XZ petrol, XZ+ petrol, XZA petrol, XM iCNG, XZ iCNG, and XZA iCNG trims of the Tata Tiago have become costlier by 10,000 over the outgoing price list, with the latest price revision. On the other hand, the XT petrol, XTA petrol, XT iCNG, and the XTA iCNG variants of the Tiago have become costlier by 5,000 each.

The base XE petrol and XE iCNG trims of the hatchback continue with the old price and have not received any price hike. The price of the Tata Tiago now ranges between 5 lakh and 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Curvv becomes costlier by up to 13,000

Tata Curvv is one of the upmarket offerings from the homegrown auto giant. This coupe SUV too has received a price hike along with the Tiago hatchback. With this latest price revision, the Tata Curvv comes priced between 10 lakh and 19.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

The entry-level variant, Accomplished S GDI turbo-petrol MT Dark Edition, Accomplished S GDI turbo-petrol DCA Dark Edition, Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol MT Dark Edition, Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol DCA Dark Edition, Smart diesel MT, Accomplished S diesel MT Dark Edition, Accomplished S diesel DCA Dark Edition, Accomplished+ A diesel MT Dark Edition, and Accomplished+ A diesel DCA Dark Edition have received no price hike.

However, the Creative S GDI turbo-petrol MT, Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol DCA, Creative+ S GDI turbo-petrol MT, Creative+ S GDI turbo-petrol DCA, Accomplished S GDI turbo-petrol MT, Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol MT, and the Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol DCA versions of the Tata Curvv have received a price hike of 3,000. All other versions receive a uniform price hike of Rs. 13,000.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2025, 10:40 AM IST

