Auto recap, July 18: Maruti Suzuki eVitara launch date confirmed, Norton teases new bike and more

Norton Motorcycles teases new motorcycle

Norton Motorcycles, which is owned by India’s TVS Motor Company, has officially teased a new motorcycle that is set to make its global debut on November 4, 2025. It is likely that this motorbike will also be presented at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy. This announcement signifies the first instance in which Norton has indicated new product plans as part of its ongoing revival strategy.

The teaser, which was shared on Norton’s official Instagram account, features a close-up image that highlights the rear section of the forthcoming motorcycle. The silver-painted bodywork showcases a horizontal taillamp situated above what seem to be vent-like elements. The brand’s message, “Norton’s resurgence! A new era begins," implies that this unveiling could represent a crucial milestone in its comeback narrative.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara launch

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to introduce the e-Vitara in the Indian market. Expected to launch on September 3, it is among the most anticipated electric vehicles in the Indian passenger car sector. The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will mark the company's inaugural electric car offering in India.

This electric SUV is anticipated to encounter significant competition as it goes up against contenders such as the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and others. With the made-in-India Suzuki e-Vitara already available in the UK, the specifications indicate that the electric SUV is designed to achieve a range of up to 426 km (WLTP) on a full charge, while the battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes when utilising a DC fast charger.

Lamborghini golf carts unveiled by Kinetic Green

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions has introduced a new range of electric golf and lifestyle carts in association with Italy's Tonino Lamborghini SpA, marking the entry of the Indian EV maker into the niche four-wheeler mobility market.

The new collection of Tonino Lamborghini Golf and Lifestyle Carts brings Italian style together with Indian electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities. Made in India, these carts will be sold globally under the Tonino Lamborghini brand name with the signature red shield incorporating the bull logo.

