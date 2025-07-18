Made in India Lamborghini golf carts unveiled by Kinetic Green for global markets

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions has introduced a new range of electric golf and lifestyle carts in association with Italy's Tonino Lamborghini SpA, marking the entry of the Indian EV maker into the niche four-wheeler mobility market.

The carts come in 2-seater, 4-seater, 6-seater and 8-seater options and are aimed for golf courses and luxury resorts, gated communities, airport transportation, corporate campuses and private estates.

The new collection of Tonino Lamborghini Golf and Lifestyle Carts brings Italian style together with Indian electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities. Made in India, these carts will be sold globally under the Tonino Lamborghini brand name with the signature red shield incorporating the bull logo.

The carts come in 2-seater, 4-seater, 6-seater and 8-seater options and are aimed for golf courses and luxury resorts, gated communities, airport transportation, corporate campuses and private estates. The design language draws from Tonino Lamborghini’s long-standing legacy in premium lifestyle goods, incorporating bold styling, elegant proportions, and functional luxury.

Technically, the carts run on a high-torque 45 Nm electric powertrain with 30 per cent gradeability for all-terrain functionality. A 10-year-lasting, maintenance-free lithium-ion battery delivers up to 150 km range, with wireless charging ability and 10-year battery lifespan claimed. Key engineering characteristics are MacPherson suspension, hydraulic four-wheel braking, and left- and right-hand drive market universal drive compatibility.

Inside the cabin, features like luxury seats, leg room, and smart TFT dashboard enhance user experience and comfort. Additional equipment features wireless mobile charging, LED headlamps, hill-hold, electronic parking brake, and utility-driven features like golf bag holders, caddie stands, and foldable windshields.

Two product ranges have been unveiled: the Genesis Range, representing traditional Italian style, and the Prestige Range, which brings with it a futuristic appearance and ultra-premium status.

Global expansion plans and market strategy

The new joint venture, Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini Pvt Ltd, is targeting a sizeable chunk of the burgeoning global market for electric lifestyle and golf carts, projected to be $5 billion today. With its demand spilling over from golf courses into urban lifestyle and last-mile mobility domains, the company has drawn up a sweeping global plan.

A focus on the initial markets of India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Maldives has already been supported by distributor partnerships. The company also plans to enter New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Indonesia in the next stage, and then expand into Europe and the United States.

Manufacturing at Kinetic Green's integrated plant in the vicinity of Pune has started, with Nhava Sheva port in the vicinity of Mumbai acting as the export base. The company plans to have a presence in 30 countries, which will represent about 80 per cent of the global market for golf carts, in the next five years, with an annual revenue target of USD 300 million.

A strategic pivot for Kinetic Green

For Kinetic Green, the launch represents a critical step into luxury electric mobility. The company that was known largely for its two- and three-wheel electric models is now launching itself on a global platform through its alliance with Tonino Lamborghini. The investment is consistent with Kinetic Green's overall vision of establishing a $1 billion EV business by 2030, backed by new product categories, premium branding, and an aggressive export strategy.

As per representatives of the company, this partnership is not just about producing high-end carts but about changing the game for electric mobility with lifestyle, design, and global scope.

