Auto recap, July 11: Tesla to inaugurate its 1st dealership, Toyota Glanza gets 6 airbags and more

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Friday, July 11.

Toyota Glanza Prestige Edition launched

In conjunction with the safety enhancement, Toyota has launched a new limited-time accessory bundle known as the "Prestige Package." This package, which is available until July 31, features a variety of cosmetic enhancements aimed at improving the vehicle's aesthetics and interior experience. The items included in the package consist of chrome-trimmed body side mouldings, premium door visors, rear lamp and lower grille garnishes, illuminated door sills, and a rear skid plate. These accessories are installed by dealers and are provided as an optional upgrade. Apart from this, the premium hatchback also gets 6 airbags as standard.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Toyota Glanza 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82 kWh 82 kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tesla Model Y 545 km 545 km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Camry 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 48 Lakhs* Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 36.05 - 52.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Toyota Glanza Prestige Edition launched, now gets 6 airbags as standard

Tesla to launch its first experience center

Tesla is poised to launch its inaugural experience centre in Mumbai. This centre is situated in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and is scheduled to open on July 15. It is anticipated that Elon Musk will make an appearance at the experience centre, given that it is the first of its kind in our nation. However, this has not been officially confirmed as of yet. This highly anticipated move will formally mark the company's entry into the world’s third-largest automotive market.

Following Mumbai, the next experience centre may be established in New Delhi. The prominent American electric vehicle manufacturer has begun importing its Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs from its Shanghai facility, signaling the start of its retail operations in India. As per import records obtained by Bloomberg News, at least five Model Y units have arrived at Mumbai port.

Also Read : Tesla to launch its first experience centre in Mumbai on July 15

Renault Boreal unveiled globally

The Renault Boreal, a new C-segment SUV, features advanced driver assistance systems, an OpenR Link multimedia system with Google services, and a flexible modular platform. Set to launch in Latin America and Turkey from late 2025, its arrival in India remains uncertain despite growing local interest in mid-size SUVs.

Also Read : Renault unveils Boreal SUV based on ultra-flexible modular platform. Will it come to India?

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: