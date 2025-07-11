HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla To Launch Its First Experience Centre In Mumbai On July 15

Tesla to launch its first experience centre in Mumbai on July 15

By: Paarth khatri
| Updated on: 11 Jul 2025, 12:13 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Tesla will have its first experience centre in Mumbai, whereas the second one is expected to be inaugurated in New Delhi. It is expected that the EV manufacturer will first launch the Model Y in the Indian market.

A 2025 Model Y Tesla vehicle is seen in a Tesla showroom in New York City on February 16, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (AFP)
A 2025 Model Y Tesla vehicle is seen in a Tesla showroom in New York City on February 16, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Get Launch Updates on
Tesla Model Y arrow icon
Notify me

Tesla is all set to inaugurate its first experience centre in Mumbai. The experience centre is located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and will open on July 15. We can expect Elon Musk to make an appearance at the experience centre, considering it is the first one in our country. However, nothing is confirmed as of now. This much-awaited step will officially signify the company's entry into the world’s third-largest automotive market.

After Mumbai, the second experience centre could open in New Delhi. The leading American electric vehicle manufacturer has started bringing in its Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs from its Shanghai facility, indicating the commencement of its retail activities in India. According to import records accessed by Bloomberg News, at least five Model Y units have landed at Mumbai port.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model Y
Range Icon545 km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82 kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQB
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon423 km
₹ 72.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon560 km
₹ 67.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Cyberster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Cyberster
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh
₹ 60 - 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Tesla Model 3 and Model Y spotted without camouflage

The Model Y is the best-selling electric car in the global market and is priced at $44,990 in the USA. However, in India, where the buyers are very price-sensitive, Tesla would have to figure out a way to price their electric vehicles attractively.

The test mules of Tesla vehicles have been spotted boasting Karnataka number plates which makes sense because the brand already has an office in Bangalore and they were looking out for warehouse spaces in Gurugram as well as Karnataka.

Also Read : Tesla secures strategic 5-year warehouse lease in Mumbai amidst expansion plans

Tesla is actively testing its electric vehicles on the Indian roads.

Globally, the Model Y is offered in a single variant that features an all-wheel drive setup and a long-range battery, delivering an EPA-estimated range of 526 kilometers and a maximum speed of 200 km/h. It can sprint from 0 to 96 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

Among its key highlights are electrically adjustable seats with both heating and cooling functions, a premium 15-speaker audio system with a subwoofer, a hands-free tailgate, and a suite of eight external cameras. The vehicle also comes equipped with a host of advanced driver assistance features, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Lane Keeping Assist.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2025, 11:20 am IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y Model 3 electric cars EV electric vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.