Auto recap, Feb 27: Kia EV4 unveiled, Ultraviolette announces its future plans

Ultraviolette announces its future plans

The Indian electric motorcycle manufacturer, Ultraviolette (UV), has unveiled its intentions to broaden its presence in several additional two-wheeler categories. The company disclosed that within the next two years, it intends to venture into various electric two-wheeler segments as part of its 'Strategic Product Expansion Plan.'

The focus of this initiative is to emphasize design, performance, and advanced technology, thereby introducing a new range of products. UV has indicated that it seeks to utilize its comprehensive Research and Development capabilities to establish a strong pipeline of future products.

Triumph Motorcycles is poised to broaden its 400 cc lineup this year, having commenced testing of the anticipated Thruxton 400 in India. This new motorcycle, characterized by its cafe racer styling, is based on the Speed 400 and is referred to online as the ‘Triumph Thruxton 400.’ Following sightings of prototypes internationally in late 2023, the motorcycle has now been observed in India, suggesting an imminent launch.

The forthcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 features a classic bullet-style semi-fairing mounted on the Speed 400 chassis. The design of the fairing closely resembles that of the Speed 1200 RR. Additionally, the prototype is equipped with clip-on handlebars, a bubble visor, and sleek lines that harmoniously blend with the overall design. Importantly, Triumph has revamped the tail section, incorporating a rear seat cowl to establish a distinct identity for this model. The inclusion of bar-end mirrors is also evident among the modifications.

Kia EV4 unveiled

Kia has today unveiled its enhanced electric vehicle lineup with the introduction of the EV4 during the 2025 Kia EV Day in Spain. This model aims to redefine the C-segment by offering both sedan and hatchback variants, showcasing a distinctive approach to electric mobility. With the EV4, Kia seeks to expand the appeal of electric vehicles beyond the traditional SUV and CUV categories, presenting a practical yet dynamic option for both urban commuting and long-distance travel.

Constructed on Kia’s 400V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV4 is available with two battery configurations: a standard 58.3 kWh and an extended-range 81.4 kWh option. The long-range model boasts an impressive claimed driving range of 630 km on a single charge (WLTP), while the hatchback variant offers up to 590 km. Powered by a 150 kW front-mounted motor, the EV4 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a claimed 7.4 seconds and achieves a top speed of 170 km/h. Its advanced aerodynamic design, featuring a complete underbody cover, results in a low drag coefficient of 0.23 Cd, thereby enhancing overall efficiency. Additionally, the vehicle supports fast charging, allowing for a 10-80 percent recharge in just 31 minutes.

