Kia unveils EV4 in sedan and hatchback versions. Here's what the new EVs pack

Kia today, showcased its expanded electric vehicle lineup with the unveiling of the EV4 at the 2025 Kia EV Day in Spain. Looking to redefine the C-segment, Kia has made the EV4 available in sedan and hatchback body styles, having a unique approach to electric mobility. With this model, Kia aims to broaden the appeal of EVs beyond SUVs and CUVs by providing a practical but dynamic alternative for urban commutes and long-distance travel alike.

With the introduction of the EV4, Kia is expanding its presence in the electric vehicle market. The model combines efficiency, advanced technology and

Kia EV4: Exterior

Kia’s design philosophy for the EV4 reflects a blend of modern aesthetics and practical functionality. The vehicle features a low nose, a long-tail silhouette, and a wide stance creating a sporty yet smooth appearance. Vertical headlamps and the signature EV ‘Tiger Face’ grille contribute to its bold character. At the rear, the sedan variant includes a two-piece spoiler, while the hatchback version emphasises a sleeker and more dynamic profile.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 561 km 561 km ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare Kia Sonet 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia EV6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 708 km 708 km ₹ 60.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia EV3 81.4 kWh 81.4 kWh 600 km 600 km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings mark, top-end variants lead demand. Check details

Kia EV4: Interior

Inside, the cabin offers a minimal and technology-enabled atmosphere with a free-floating user interface and an asymmetric steering wheel. Features like a rotating armrest, sliding table console and generous cargo space further make the EV practical.

Kia EV4: Specifications

Built on Kia’s 400V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV4 comes with two battery options: a standard 58.3 kWh and a long-range 81.4 kWh pack. The long-range variant offers an impressive 630 km (claimed) of driving range on a single charge (WLTP) while the hatchback version delivers up to 590 km. Equipped with a 150 kW front-mounted motor, the EV4 achieves 0-100 kmph in 7.4 seconds (claimed) and reaches a top speed of 170 kmph. Advanced aerodynamic features including a full underbody cover, contribute to a low drag coefficient of 0.23 Cd, enhancing efficiency. Fast charging capabilities enable a 10-80 per cent recharge in just 31 minutes, making long trips more convenient. The model also includes Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functions allowing users to power external devices or feed electricity back into the grid.

Also Read : Kia Seltos receives new trims and additional features, available in 24 combinations. Here's what each variant offers

Kia EV4: Features

The EV4 integrates a range of technology and convenience features aimed at enhancing the user experience. A digital key system allows access via smartphones and smartwatches including the Apple Watch, while the i-Pedal 3.0 system offers variable regenerative braking for improved efficiency and comfort. Inside, a 30-inch widescreen display houses Kia’s latest connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), providing access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings. The infotainment system supports YouTube, Netflix, and other streaming services, with continuous updates available via remote over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Kia’s AI-based voice assistant enhances the driving experience, while smart storage solutions and flexible seating configurations maximize interior usability.

Watch: Kia Syros first drive review | Better than Seltos, Sonet? Features, space, engine, mileage explained

Kia EV4: Safety

Safety is well taken care of on the EV4 with Kia incorporating its latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for improved safety. The Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) system includes features such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. A Direct Grip Detection System ensures the driver remains in control while making ADAS adjustments seamless. Structurally, the EV4 is designed for top-tier safety, targeting five-star ratings in Euro NCAP and US NCAP crash tests. The strengthened body structure includes a reinforced battery compartment and a roof capable of withstanding over five times the vehicle’s weight.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: