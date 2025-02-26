Auto recap, Feb 25: Honda Elevate sales milestone, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 update, new KTM 390 Adventure delivery

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Tuesday, February 25.

Honda Elevate hits one lakh sales milestone within 18 months of launch

Honda Elevate SUV has achieved its first major sales milestone within 18 months of its launch. The compact SUV, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, among others, has crossed one lakh sales landmark this month. The Elevate hit the Indian roads in September 2023 as the first SUV from the Japanese auto giant after the WRV was discontinued. The SUV was launched at an introductory price of ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector gets benefits of up to ₹ 2.40 lakh

JSW MG Motor India has announced that they are offering benefits of up to ₹2.40 lakh on the Hector. The scheme is called ‘Power Pack’ and it offers five benefits. It is important to note that this is a limited-time offer that is valid till March 31. MG Hector with the Power Pack starts at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

New-gen KTM 390 Adventure deliveries begin in India

KTM India has started deliveries of the new-generation 390 Adventure in the Indian market. The new Adventure tourer was unveiled back at EICMA 2024 and made its India debut at the India Bike Week. The 390 Adventure X is priced at ₹2.91 lakh whereas the 390 Adventure costs ₹3.68 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets a new colour option, priced at ₹ 2.49 lakh

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been updated with a new colour option called Peix Bronze for the 2025 model year. The new Guerrilla 450 Peix Bronze shade is available on the mid-spec Dash variant and is priced at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new colour scheme was first showcased at the Royal Enfield Motoverse festival in Goa last year and more recently at the inaugural Generation Speed motoring festival.

