New-gen KTM 390 Adventure deliveries begin in India

KTM India has started deliveries of the new-generation 390 Adventure in the Indian market. The new Adventure tourer was unveiled back at EICMA 2024 and was made its India debut at the India Bike Week. The 390 Adventure X is priced at ₹2.91 lakh whereas the 390 Adventure costs ₹3.68 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What all is new with the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure?

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has undergone a comprehensive redesign, enhancing its capabilities for off-road and touring experiences. The motorcycle features an entirely new aesthetic, characterized by vertically stacked LED headlights, distinctive LED daytime running lights, and a prominently positioned front fender. Additionally, the updated 390 ADV boasts increased height and size, making it more suitable for taller riders. The frame is also now new and is shared with the 390 Duke. The brand says that they have developed the new frame that is designed to support body styles right from the third-gen 390 Duke to the 390 Adventure, and also the upcoming 390 Enduro R and 390 SMC R.

What powers the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure?

The new 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, derived from the third-generation KTM 390 Duke, will provide the power for the vehicle. It puts out 45 bhp and 39 Nm of maximum torque which is the same as the 390 Duke. The final drive has been revised with a rear sprocket size that is three teeth larger which helps in improving low-end. This engine will be coupled with a 6-speed transmission featuring a slip-and-assist clutch, along with a bi-directional quickshifter.

What are the features of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure?

The KTM 390 Adventure will be equipped with a new 5-inch TFT display featuring Bluetooth connectivity, derived from the latest 390 Duke model. Additionally, this motorcycle will include various traction control modes, ABS configurations, multiple riding modes, cornering ABS, cruise control, and several other advanced features.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will be available in two variants. The lower-spec X variant will ride on alloy wheels with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup. The 390 Adventure X will be more touring-oriented and also carries a lower price tag. Meanwhile, the new 390 Adventure S is more off-road-ready with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with tubeless tyres.

