Honda Elevate SUV crosses one lakh sales milestone since launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2025, 13:12 PM
  • Honda Cars had launched the Elevate SUV in India in September 2023. It comes at a starting price of 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda Elevate SUV review
Honda Elevate is the only SUV from the Japanese auto giant in India. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV has achieved its first major sales milestone within 18 months of its launch. The compact SUV, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara among others, has crossed one lakh sales landmark this month. The Elevate hit the Indian roads in September 2023 as the first SUV from the Japanese auto giant after the WRV was discontinued. The SUV was launched at an introductory price of 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda sells the Elevate SUV both in India and markets abroad. Till January this year, the carmaker has sold 53,326 units of the SUV in India while another 47,653 units were exported to countries like Japan, South Africa, Nepal and Bhutan during the last 18 months. The Elevate is also the first Made in India Honda car to be exported to its home market Japan.

Also Read : Kia Syros achieves 20,000 bookings since launch. Top-end variants lead demand)

Honda Elevate: Price and variants

Honda Elevate prices start in India at 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to 16.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant launched recently. Honda offers the Elevate in four variants - SV, V, VX, and ZX. The carmaker introduced the Signature Black Edition of the SUV which is based on the ZX variant.

Honda Elevate: Engine, transmission

The Elevate SUV is offered in India with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 119 bhp of power at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque output of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. The engine comes with two choices of transmission units - a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed CVT automatic gearbox.

Honda Elevate: Features

The Elevate SUV comes packed with several features that match its fancied rivals. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch semi-digital driver display, a wireless charging pad, and a sunroof, among other features. In terms of safety, it will be equipped with an ADAS package, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist, and more.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2025, 13:12 PM IST

