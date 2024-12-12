Auto recap, Dec 11: Toyota Camry launch, Honda Amaze CNG & more…

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, December 11.

New-gen Toyota Camry launched at ₹ 48 lakh

The new-gen Toyota Camry has been launched in the Indian market at a price of ₹48 lakh ex-showroom which is ₹1.83 lakh more expensive than the outgoing model. The premium sedan comes to our shores through CKD or Completely Knocked Down Unit just like its predecessor and is being assembled at Toyota's Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The new model boasts an all-new design language along with new features. Toyota Camry will be going against the Skoda Superb and BYD Seal EV.

2024 Honda Amaze gets CNG option

The 2024 Honda Amaze was launched starting at ₹8 lakh, ex-showroom. The third generation of the sub compact sedan was launched with a 1.2 litre petrol engine only. Interestingly, now the Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival can be had with CNG option as well, however with a twist. Many of the Honda dealers have reported that they are converting the 2024 Honda Amaze to CNG model. However, unlike a regular aftermarket conversion, this conversion is done in partnership with RTO and RTO-approved CNG conversion is used only. The dealers are charging ₹1 lakh for the conversion, however the final amount will differ based on the state taxation structure.

Motohaus bags over 300 bookings for newly launched VLF Tennis e-scooter

The recently launched VLF Tennis electric scooter has garnered over 300 bookings within a few days since prices were announced in late November. Tushar Shelke, Managing Director - Motohaus, the brand bringing VLF and Brixton Motorcycles to India, confirmed the development on the sidelines of the recently concluded India Bike Week 2024 in Goa.

