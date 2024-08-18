Auto news recap, August 15: Mahindra Thar Roxx review, Citroen Basalt pricelist

HT Auto ensures that you remain updated on the most notable developments within the Indian and international automotive markets. With the fast-paced changes taking place in the car and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet detailed overview of the essential happenings from Saturday, August 17.

Mahindra Thar Roxx drive review

While Mahindra Thar has always underlined its credentials as a lifestyle vehicle that is vastly capable off the beaten track, the newly launched five-door Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV promises to be all that and more. Is it? Check out our first-drive review.

Citroen Basalt's full price list revealed

Citroen India earlier announced the starting price of the Basalt as ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the brand has disclosed the full price list for the Coupe SUV. The Baalt is priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). However, it is important to note that these prices are introductory. Citroen Basalt will be offered in three variants - You, Plus and Max. The deliveries of the Basalt will start in the first week of September 2024. Customers can now test drive the Basalt by visiting the La Maison Citroen dealerships

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster breaks cover

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off its first drop-top Maybach in the form of the new Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series. Based on the Mercedes SL Roadster, the automaker says that this is the sportiest car in Maybach’s history and brings tasteful upgrades over the standard SL Roadster to give it a more opulent look. Power on the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 comes from a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 577 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. There is no hybrid tech paired with the engine. The motor sends power to all four wheels via the 9-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive or 4MATIC+. The Maybach SL 680 Roadster can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds.

First Published Date: