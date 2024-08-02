Auto news recap, August 1: MG Windsor EV confirmed, X-Trail launched, and more

Little time and just way too many developments from the automotive world. This is exactly why HT Auto presents the most important news from Thursday, August 1, from the Indian and overseas markets that you absolutely must know of. Check out what made headlines.

MG Windsor EV name confirmed for incoming electric car

JSW MG Motor India has confirmed that its next all-electric car in the country will be called Windsor EV. The name has been taken from the Windsor Castle in the UK and is an attempt to signify the comfort and ‘regal’ nature of the crossover vehicle. In global markets, the model is known as Cloud EV.

Nissan X-Trail SUV officially launched in India

Nissan India officially launched the X-Trail SUV in the Indian car market at ₹49.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV makes a comeback to the market here and is available in a single variant. It comes via the CBU route and is taking on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson, among others.

Victims of road accidents in India to get cashless treatment, says Gadkari

People injured in road accidents in India will soon be able to avail cashless treatment offered by the Centre. The scheme to help road accident victims have been initiated as a pilot project in Chandigarh and Assam, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin trademark filed

Royal Enfield has filed a trademark for what would eventually be the most-affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the Indian market. To be positioned below Classic 650 Twin, the trademark has been filed for 'Bullet 650 Twin.' While there is no launch timeline that has been shared by the company, an unveil is likely later this year.

