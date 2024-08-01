It's official, Windsor EV is official name of incoming JSW MG Motor India car

JSW MG Motor India on Thursday confirmed the incoming all-electric crossover electric vehicle (EV) from the company will be called MG Windsor EV in the country. The MG Windsor EV will be the third all-electric offering from the company which made its India debut back in 2019 and currently offers ZS EV and Comet EV as the other battery-powered personal car options.

The Windsor EV is likely to be positioned between the Comet EV on the one end of the price spectrum and product portfolio and the ZS EV on the other. Sold under the Wuling brand in several foreign markets where it is called Cloud EV, the Windsor EV is promising to offer the space and comfort of a sedan and the spaciousness of an SUV.

MG Windsor EV: What's in a name? (Plenty)

The name Windsor has been taken from the Windsor Castle in the UK with company officials looking at underlining the larger-than-life image of the EV. “The Windsor Castle is renowned worldwide as a symbol of royalty and glory, which reflects in every detail of this CUV that exudes excellent craftsmanship, premiumness and, spaciousness," said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India. "he advanced tech offerings and the futuristic aerodynamic exterior further add to the appeal of the car. The MG Windsor caters to consumers who seek best of both worlds – comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV."

MG Windsor EV: Big Highlights

The MG Windsor EV goes by the name of Cloud EV in international markets and HT Auto recently presented a thorough walkaround of the model from the Indonesian Auto Show held last month. The electric car has a crossover exterior style and boasts of two charging inlets on either side, sleek headlight units, cameras all around and stands on 18-inch alloy wheels.

Watch: Exclusive first look at the India-bound JSW MG Motor Cloud EV

Expect most of these - if not all- to make way into the Windsor EV meant for India as well. And if the cabin of Cloud EV is anything to go by, the Windsor EV could also be one of the most comfortable passenger vehicles around, complete with sofa-like seats, nearly-flat-folding front seats and dedicated climate control options. The cabin also gets a large infotainment screen, ambient lighting and plenty of storage options.

