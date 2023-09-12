Mahindra XUV400 EV available with discounts up to 1.25 lakh

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 12, 2023

The discount on the XUV400 will be valid till the end of September only

 The massive discount being offered on the EV is second such in a span of 2 months

The entire discount is available as a cash benefit only

The discount will be applicable on variants without Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

 Check product page

 It is currently the only electric vehicle the OEM offers in India

It gets a starting price of 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), before discount

 It comes with official range of up to 456 kms on a single charge

 XUV400 is powered by an electric motor mounted on the front axle

The electric vehicle can sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds
For detailed report...
Click Here