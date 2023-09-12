Mahindra XUV400 EV available with discounts up to 1.25 lakh

The discount on the XUV400 will be valid till the end of September only
The massive discount being offered on the EV is second such in a span of 2 months
The entire discount is available as a cash benefit only
The discount will be applicable on variants without Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
It is currently the only electric vehicle the OEM offers in India
It gets a starting price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), before discount
It comes with official range of up to 456 kms on a single charge
XUV400 is powered by an electric motor mounted on the front axle
The electric vehicle can sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds