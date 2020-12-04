Audi introduces R8 RWD model with special 2021 R8 Panther edition

Audi has introduced the special 2021 R8 Panther edition on the R8 rear-wheel-drive model line for the US market. The special edition is limited to only 30 units and is treated with Panther Black crystal effect paint and a full Audi exclusive interior.

The R8 Panther edition features 20-inch 5-double-spoke-dynamic design wheels, milled cut, finished in matte black with red trim. It also gets carbon exterior mirror housings. The carbon exterior package on the special edition also adds carbon fiber to the engine compartment. LED headlights and LED taillights come with dynamic turn signals. Illuminated door sill inlays also come as standard.

Racing seats inside the R8 Panther Edition

On the inside, the full leather black interior gets Crimson red stitching. The racing shell seats in Crimson red are covered in fine Nappa leather and come with power height and manual fore seat adjustment options. The steering wheel is covered in Alcantara. There are options to select engine Start/Stop, drive modes and Performance Modes.

The cabin also features R8 embroidered floor mats in Crimson red leather. The Sport exhaust system which amplifies the full bodied sound of the V10 engine can be adjusted using the dedicated satellite button on the steering wheel. Other interior features include Audi virtual cockpit, smartphone interface, phone box with signal booster and MMI navigation plus options.

The R8 Panther edition gets a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter FSI V10 engine that produces 532 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, and sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds at a top track speed of 201 mph. The chassis of the model has been specifically adapted for rear-wheel drive including using solid rear axles as opposed to hollow, a stiffer front anti-roll bar and an increase in rear negative camber.

The special edition model will be available with select dealerships this month with an MSRP of $183,300.