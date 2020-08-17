Audi India's new service campaign promises to savings on parts, focus on hygiene

Audi India on Monday announced the launch of its #ReadyToDrive campaign under which the company assures savings on certain parts and other aftersales benefits while maintaining the focus on hygiene in current Covid-19 times.

Audi says that the campaign is comprised of several service initiatives and benefits, including savings on brake pads, brake discs and brake pad sensors, extended warranty and comprehensive service value packages. There is 10% savings on Audi's genuine accessories while 20% on brake pads, brake discs and brake pad sensors specifically.

Additionally, Audi is offering 50% savings on myAudi Connect - Audi dongle, for select cars.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, underlines the car makers' commitment towards its customers and feels the service campaign will further bolster relationship with them. "We are happy to announce a service-specific campaign that brings savings and a host of offers that will ease a return to normalcy in the post lockdown period," he said in a statement issued by the company. "We have seen increased after-sales activity over the last few weeks and we look forward to welcoming back our customers to our service centers."