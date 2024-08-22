Audi India crosses key one lakh sales milestone in India since debut in 2007

Audi India on Thursday announced it has sold over one lakh cars in the country since making its official debut here back in 2007. The German manufacturer is one of three key players in the Indian luxury car market - apart from Mercedes-Benz and BMW, and despite the luxury car space still being quite small compared to China, the United States and select European markets, Audi has managed to carve a place for itself here.

While Audi cars were present in Indian roads in decades gone by, these were coming in via customs route. Audi India began business operations in the country in 2007 and would go on to sell around 350 units in that particular calendar year. The initial push for the brand came from models like Audi A4 but the SUVs like Q7 and Q5 would soon start finding a whole lot of favour as well.

At present, Audi has a diverse product portfolio and one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) portfolio for any luxury car maker here as well.

